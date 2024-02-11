The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Town loses man of many talents with passing of John Gunn

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated February 12 2024 - 11:30am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Gunn operating the Koroit Theatre projectors with Tim Sherwood in 2008. Picture by Anthony Brady
John Gunn operating the Koroit Theatre projectors with Tim Sherwood in 2008. Picture by Anthony Brady

Koroit is mourning the loss of a life-long resident and one of the town's most recognisable figures.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.