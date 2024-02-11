Apple Isle a happy hunting ground for Warrnambool horse trainer

WARRNAMBOOL stayer Aurora's Symphony took his stake earnings to just short of $1 million following an easy win in the $300,000 Group Three Hobart Cup on Sunday, February 11.
The Symon Wilde-trained galloper, who was ridden by Jordan Childs, defeated Wyclif by more than two lengths with Grand Pierro back in third place in the 2400-metre race.
Childs put Aurora's Symphony took sleep in the early stages of the staying race after drawing barrier two before making his run at the 600-metre mark.
Wilde told The Standard it was a perfect ride from Childs.
"Jordan knew we had to carry 59.5 kilograms which is a lot of weight in a staying race, especially when you're three kilograms about your nearest rival," he said.
"Jordan never panicked at any stage. It was a great ride by him. Aurora's Symphony strapper Taylor Newman does a great job.
"The win is extra special for Taylor as she rushed Aurora's Symphony to the Ballarat Veterinary Clinic with Paul Daffy a few weeks ago, as the horse had a bad colic attack.
"Aurora's Symphony stayed up at the clinic for two days before coming back to Warrnambool. Taylor just loves the horse and is over the moon with the victory and so are his owners who include the former premier Denis Napthine."
Wilde said Aurora's Symphony, who has won the past two Launceston Cups, will try and win his third consecutive Launceston Cup on February 28 in Tasmania.
Sunday's win capped off a big day for the Wilde stable as it had a double at Ararat.
