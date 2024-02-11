Man returns blood alcohol reading of .267 after drinking in car near playground

Warrnambool police are fed up with the "selfish" behaviour of a number of motorists over the weekend.
Senior Constable Luke Hunter, of the Warrnambool Highway Patrol, said there were six people found to be under the influence of drugs while driving on Saturday, February 10.
In addition to that, a tip-off from a member of the public on Sunday led to a man returning a reading five times the legal alcohol limit at 2pm.
"Saturday produced six drug drivers ranging from one who admitted to using heroin, to meth, ice and cannabis," Senior Constable Hunter said.
A learner driver who was unaccompanied and had a prior drug driving offence had his car impounded after returning a positive result for methamphetamine.
Senior Constable Hunter said the 40-year-old Warrnambool man would have to pay $1100 to retrieve the vehicle and would appear in court at a later date.
Three motorists refused to undergo a drug test and will have to appear in court.
Senior Constable Hunter said these drivers were facing a two-year loss of licence and a fine of up to $2000.
On Sunday, a member of the public reported to police a man who was drinking alcohol in a vehicle parked near a Warrnambool playground.
Police responded and when the man left the playground about 2pm, he was driving in an erratic manner.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of .267.
"Watching him drive was obviously concerning but luckily we intercepted him pretty quickly."
Senior Constable Hunter said the results of a weekend of patrols focused on Warrnambool by the highway patrol was disappointing.
"These are people who have little or no regard to the safety of others," Senior Constable Hunter said.
He said it was selfish behaviour and police would issue no apologies for doing all they could to keep the community safe.
Senior Constable Hunter said he was pleased a member of the public had reported the drink-driver.
"We rely on the public's input," he said.
"If you see anything there's no harm in reporting it."
