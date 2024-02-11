Coasters cruise to second CBL crown in three seasons

A deep roster is being credited for Portland Coasters' success in the Country Basketball League.
The Rebel Noter-coached team defeated Mount Gambier Lakers in the south-west women's conference grand final at Horsham on Saturday, February 10.
Grand final most valuable player Tyleah Barr drained a game-high 21 points while captain Sarah Tunstall chimed in with 11 as the Coasters celebrated a 63-40 victory.
"I think they were all pretty excited about it. It's their second one in three years for the girls and for Portland the club itself," Noter said.
"When you can go 12 (players) deep on your team and not just rely on one person, it makes it a lot easier.
"The atmosphere in there was pretty wild, being a nice, small compact (stadium) you know the crowd is there.
"A few (Portland fans) came up the road and I think we even had the Horsham teams supporting us as well."
Noter said Barr's shooting was eye-catching while "defensively Millie Jennings just tore it up".
Both players made the south-west conference all-star five for their performances across the 2023-24 season.
"Tyleah had fours threes in that scoring run (in the grand final)," Noter said.
"We were able to get her open and she was able to get her shots off and she was hitting them which was really pleasing for the team."
Noter said 12 players had court time in a game where Portland led at every change.
"They're fairly young apart from Alana Strom and Remy Grant. Everyone else is about 20, 22 with the youngest being 15," he said.
"Sienna Stone (who is 15) is more of a post player. She is in the SDP (state development program) for Basketball Victoria."
Many of the teenagers on the roster impressed the experienced coach.
"When you have five girls who are in the under 18 Portland side, it was encouraging for them as well," he said.
"Hopefully it puts them in good stead for their country championships which are coming up."
