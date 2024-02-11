Maher making a mark on metropolitan trainers' premiership

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher increased his lead on the 2023-24 Melbourne metropolitan trainers' premiership to 15 winners after the powerful stable had three winners at Caulfield on Saturday, February 11.
Emerging galloper Another Wil scored an impressive restricted victory for Maher before Yonce won the Group Three Carlyon Cup and Estriella was successful in the Group Three Grand Stakes.
The treble took his Melbourne metropolitan total to 61 winners while the Hayes stable is his nearest rival on 36.
Maher told The Standard the three winners were a reward to his workers and owners.
"It's been a great day at the office," he said. "We've gone home with two Group Three winners plus a promising restricted class winner and a Group One place-getter in Pride Of Jenni.
There's no complaints here. The winners are a great result for our staff at our various training operations plus the owners.
"I'll be honest with you I don't keep a watch on the trainers' premierships but it's nice to hear we've got a handy lead. But there's a long way to go before the season ends on July 31."
Another Wil took his tally to three wins from five starts plus two minor placings after winning a benchmark 70 by more than three lengths.
"Another Wil looks an exciting horse," Maher said.
"Another Wil has just kept on improving and I'm sure there's more improvement in him. We'll look for another rating race for him before we lift the bar.
"Yonce made a welcome return to the winners' stall at her third run from a break following a long time on the sidelines.
"She'll improve a lot on the back of that effort and Estriella showed she's in line for a good campaign winning a Group Three. She's another one who will improve with that run under her belt."
Saturday's three Caulfield winners saw Maher go further ahead in the national trainers' premiership.
He has trained 179 winners at city meetings across Australia while top Sydney trainer Chris Waller is in second place on 150 winners.
