The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Maher making a mark on metropolitan trainers' premiership

By Tim Auld
February 11 2024 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winslow-raised horse trainer Ciaron Maher had three winners at Caulfied. Picture by Colin Bull
Winslow-raised horse trainer Ciaron Maher had three winners at Caulfied. Picture by Colin Bull

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher increased his lead on the 2023-24 Melbourne metropolitan trainers' premiership to 15 winners after the powerful stable had three winners at Caulfield on Saturday, February 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.