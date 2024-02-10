Council backs community calls to retain mature trees in Kepler Street

Mature trees which have caused damage to the footpath in Kepler Street will be retained.
Warrnambool City Council considered removing the New Zealand Christmas trees lining Kepler Street at a cost of $700,000.
The council proposed replacing the trees with trees planted in special pits that would reduce the risk of damage to other infrastructure.
However, after seeking community feedback, the trees will remain.
Mayor Ben Blain said a clear majority of residents wanted the trees retained.
He said feedback from Kepler Street business owners revealed most either liked the trees or felt neutral about them.
"The overall feedback has informed our decision," Cr Blain said.
"Council still plans to proceed with the upgrade of the footpath to improve accessibility in our CBD, but we'll now work around the trees."
Cr Blain said it was great to have advice from the community and businesses about a preferred way forward.
He said there was very strong sentiment around keeping the trees.
"The trees feature in photographs from many decades ago so they've long been a part of the fabric of our city," he said.
"They provide year-round shade and stunning flowers over the Christmas period."
Concerns over pedestrian safety due to the condition of city footpaths were raised by former councillor Peter Hulin in 2021.
He said the council had to pay for a "horrific injury" sustained on one of the city's dangerous footpaths.
Last year councillor Angie Paspaliaris said the decision of whether to remove the trees would be a contentious issue.
She said the council wanted to "get it right the first time" when upgrading the footpaths.
Cr Paspaliaris said just improving the footpaths without touching the trees could have financial and structural impacts further down the track.
"Council wants to consider doing things properly but in the end it will be the community that provides feedback on what they prefer," she said.
