Council backs community calls to retain mature trees in Kepler Street

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 11 2024 - 11:54am, first published 10:48am
The mature trees in Kepler Street will remain, Warrnambool City Council has revealed.
Mature trees which have caused damage to the footpath in Kepler Street will be retained.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

