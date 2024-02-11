Man dies after paragliding accident in south-west

A man has died after a paragliding accident near Colac.
The man was paragliding when he crashed into a paddock at the intersection of Kennys Lane and Rossmoyne Road just before 9am on Sunday, February 11.
Emergency services performed CPR, however the yet-to-be-formally identified man died at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
