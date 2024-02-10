'Not acceptable': Man returns .171 blood alcohol reading

A Hurstbridge man had his licence immediately suspended after he blew three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Portland police intercepted the vehicle after the driver, a 29-year-old male, was witnessed failing to use indicators when turning.
He was driving on Tyers Street in Portland about 1am on Sunday, February 11 and returned a reading of .171.
Senior Constable Glen Bowman said the man's licence was suspended and he would appear in court at a later date.
"It's really concerning - he's over three times the legal limit," Senior Constable Bowman said.
"It's obviously pretty disappointing to see.
"You know you're well over with that sort of reading and seeing someone getting in the car knowing they're not even close to the limit is not acceptable.
