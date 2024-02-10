Reigning premier celebrates 200-gamer's milestone in style

REIGNING premier Bookaar knows wins are invaluable in the race to South West Cricket finals.
It's why the Pelicans - celebrating all-rounder Fraser Lucas' 200th game - were thrilled to carve out a two-wicket win against fellow top-four side Pomborneit on Saturday, February 10.
Bookaar, chasing 268 on a fast deck at Camperdown, reeled in the total with ease on the back of an important 164-run opening stand from Eddie Lucas (a run-a-ball 70) and Simon Baker, who went onto make 88.
Pelicans captain Tim Fitzgerald praised them for their contribution.
"That was a good platform for us all to play our natural game in the middle order," he said.
"They worked the ball around, they used the fields up for the first 10 overs and they did that perfectly, chipping it over the in-field and letting the ball run out for boundaries or just taking ones and twos.
"Simon in particular worked the ball pretty well and Eddie just played a nice role rotating the strike."
Fitzgerald said Lucas, who has returned to Victoria after a stint in Queensland, deserved a win in his milestone match.
"I feel for him missing (the premiership) last year because he's been a big part of this club for the last 15 years and he goes away for a year and we win one," he said.
"Having him back is unreal, just another top-order bat and opening bowler and he's great in the field.
"It's a really big effort to get 200 games and he's got many more to come."
Fitzgerald said the win on a "lightning quick" pitch was invaluable.
"It means a lot because the top-four is bunching right up and fifth is not far behind," he said.
"It helps big time because we have another wedding and five (players) out next week. The win keeps us in touch with the top one or two."
Bulls captain Matthew Bignall and Tom Darcy both contributed 57 for their side.
Matthew Boyle (59), Kaplan McCann (76) and Angus Uwland (79 not out) led Cobden to a strong score of 8-337 as the Knights recorded a 211-run win against Boorcan.
Mark Murphy starred in an appearance for Woorndoo.
Murphy took 3-34 and made a quickfire 78 off 70 deliveries in the Tigers' two-wicket victory against Heytesbury Princetown.
