Cricketer out for 99 one week, makes maiden century the next

AN English import enjoying a summer of cricket on Australian soil put the disappointment of going out on 99 behind him to celebrate his maiden century just seven days later.
Englishman John Reed made a blistering 115 off 119 balls for South West Cricket finals hopeful Camperdown against Ecklin on Saturday, February 10.
It came after he was sent packing a run short of the magical feat against Boorcan the round prior.
The Wigton-raised opener, who will return to the United Kingdom is early April, said he'd experienced the highs and lows of the sport in a short space of time.
"I am happy to get one after last week getting out on 99," he said.
"My body is feeling it now. It's a bit of a relief. I was just happy to get the team to a good score really.
"I tried to watch the ball closely and knock it about early and wait for them bad balls and I thought I'd kick on as I got going."
Reed said he'd loved his stint with the Lakers after joining them for the 2023-24 season.
"They've welcomed me really well and I can't thank them enough for everything they do," he said.
"There is a good vibe around the team at the moment. We feel like we're going somewhere now and are on the up."
Camperdown captain Harry Sumner praised Reed for his knock.
"It was very well deserved. He came up a bit short last week and he put his head down, put it aside and went really well today," he said.
"I was very happy for him. He didn't change anything from last week, he played the same shots and just backed himself in.
"He paced himself through his innings and went about a run-a-ball."
Second-year skipper Sumner said Reed's contribution to the club extended beyond the boundary.
"He's been unreal. You couldn't ask for a better bloke, he's just a great team player," he said.
Steven Fisher chipped in with 52 down the order as the Lakers posted an imposing 317 and Nick Firth was also a standout with five wickets in their convincing win against the Frogs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.