Cultures gather together for inaugural event to celebrate Year of the Loong

A Port Fairy man who was born in Beijing hopes to help dispel myths surrounding the meaning of the Chinese Year of the Dragon.
Patrick Zhao, who was moved to the seaside village by the architectural firm he works for in 2011, said in western culture the dragon was often depicted as a fire-breathing creature to be feared.
"It's the year of the Loong," Mr Zhao said.
"That's what we call dragons. Dragon in western culture can mean something bad but loong means something good. It's a very positive animal."
Mr Zhao said the loong signified power and wealth.
He was among more than 100 people at the 2024 Lunar New Year intercultural celebrations in Warrnambool on Saturday, February 10.
The inaugural event was held at the Archie Graham Community Centre.
People with family links to China, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Korea attended the event.
Mr Zhao said celebrating the Chinese New Year was incredibly important in the country he was born in.
"It's about people - families gathering," he said.
"We call it spring festival."
Mr Zhao said in China many people had to work away from home and when they returned at the start of spring it was important to catch up with family and friends.
"Our people work hard for the full year and then come together in spring," he said.
"They work hard in cities like Beijing and Shanghai and they're missing home, they're missing their family."
Mr Zhao said he was delighted to attend the event in Warrnambool.
He said it was great to catch up with friends and meet new people - just like he remembers from back home.
"When they come back they catch up with family and friends - it's a very important gathering," he said.
Lisbet Smith, who moved to Warrnambool from Indonesia, said the Chinese New Year was also celebrated in her home country.
She said it was a time for family and friends to come together.
"We still celebrate it in Indonesia - it's about coming together to celebrate," she said.
Guests at the event sampled a range of Asian fare and took part in a number of family friendly games.
