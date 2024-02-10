Dedicated group of volunteers helping dreams become reality for keen surfers

Minor miracles were performed en masse at Warrnambool's main beach on Saturday.
The Disabled Surfers Association - Great South Coast Victoria broke a record with more than 60 people taking part in their first event for 2024.
But the real miracles were performed in the water, with the likes of Delmarie Purchase and Harvey Thulborn-McCorkell catching a wave.
It was the first time Ms Purchase had ever surfed in her life and a feat she doubted she would achieve four years ago.
Ms Purchase, who has type one diabetes, was diagnosed with bowel and stomach cancer.
The 52-year-old said the cancer was stage four but doctors had told her it had not spread in recent months.
"I'm excited because this will be my first time surfing," she said.
"Every other year this has been on I've been getting cancer treatment."
"I'm feeling good at the moment so I decided to come down."
Mr Phulborn-McCorkell, who has dystonia and is in a wheelchair, said he was thrilled to get back in the water.
"I'll be making my first debut back after a few years," he said.
Mr Phulborn-McCorkell said he loved surfing.
"I have only very good memories of surfing and some memories of rips," he laughed.
Mr Phulborn-McCorkell also enjoys taking his wheelchair to the city skatepark to try his hand at some tricks and making short videos.
Disabled Surfers Association - Great South Coast Victoria secretary Aidan Nicolson said he was thrilled with the turnout of participants and volunteers.
He said the association had been running for about 10 years and each new event attracted new participants.
"I think there would be well over 60 surfers, which is easily a record for us," Mr Nicolson said.
"To see the support we get - not only from the people in the water, but the volunteers - is fantastic."
Mr Nicholson said it was incredibly rewarding to see the smiling faces in the water.
"At every event we hear a new story," he said.
"We ran an event in Port Campbell and there was a family which lived close to the beach but they had never been able to come to the beach."
One of the family members was in a wheelchair, which made it a challenging task.
"To help get a wheelchair user on the beach and make sure they're safe in the water can be a nearly impossible task for parents," Mr Nicolson said.
"But with our equipment and our volunteers, we were able to make it happen."
Mr Nicolson said a number of former surfers who had volunteers had also attended events.
"Over the time I've been involved we've had 80-year-old surfers who may have MND or have had a stroke," he said.
"They come down here and they're able to bet back in the water for the first time in 30 years."
Mr Nicolson said the association was always looking for more volunteers or committee members.
Interested people are asked to head to the association's Facebook or Instagram pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.