Home sells for $50k over asking after spirited bidding at auction

A three-bedroom home in north Warrnambool sold for more than $50,000 over the expected asking price on Saturday. February 10.
The home, which is on a 718-square-metre block, was sold under the hammer by Harris and Wood.
There was spirited bidding, with three bidders vying for the large home, which has a potential rental income of $600 to $630 a week.
Agent Matthew Wood called for opening bids, which started at $650,000.
The first bidder and a second bidder went back and forth, taking the price to $770,000 before a third bidder raised their auction paddle.
That bidder and the initial bidder then went back and forth, before the initial bidder secured the home for $805,000.
The home had a price range of $710,000 to $750,000 before the auction.
Mr Wood said it was a beautifully appointed home in a great location with side access for a caravan.
A second four-bedroom home in McPherson Street also sold under the hammer on Saturday.
The home, which boasts two living areas, was sold by Ray White Real Estate and had an expected price range of $595,000 to $650,000.
Agent Jason Thwaites said the property was sold for $660,000.
Three bidders were vying for the property, with an opening bid of $550,000.
Mr Thwaites said bids rose in increments of $20,000, $10,000 and $5000 before the successful bid.
The local buyer purchased the home to live in.
The strong sales come after The Standard revealed the number of properties sold in the city declined by 30 per cent in 2023.
