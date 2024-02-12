'It's a different perspective': How club captaincy helped new Rebel

A budding footballer with leadership attributes is ready to dive into a new role on the field.
Hamilton Kangaroos' Brodie Phillips, who captained his Hampden league under 16 side last year, is preparing for his first Coates Talent League campaign with GWV Rebels.
Phillips, 16, has already been thrown a new task, less than two months out from the AFL pathway competition's 2024 under 18 season.
"I'm one of the taller boys. I have been playing a fair bit forward in the trial games, so I am looking forward to playing down there," he said.
"Mostly throughout my juniors I've played in the back line, so it's a bit of a change."
Phillips, who doesn't turn 17 until October when the season has finished, hopes the skills he garnered playing in defence taught him what works in attack as he strives to earn games as a bottom-age prospect.
"I know how good players I've played on (while) down in the back line play in the forward line so it helps you out a bit," he said.
Height is another factor the Monivae College student would like to use to his advantage.
He's already 187 centimetres or six-foot-two and height runs in his family.
Older sisters Madsie and Hollie are Hampden league open grade players for their respective sides.
Madsie plays for Hamilton Kangaroos while Hollie is a two-time premiership goal shooter with South Warrnambool.
"I'm still one of the shorter ones in the family," Phillips, who is still growing, said.
"Dad (John) is six-foot-five, one of my sisters is six-foot-three and I have another sister the same height as me."
Leadership is an attribute he hopes piques Rebels selectors' attention too.
Phillips, who is grateful for his coaches' support including Damien van Someren across his junior career, skippered his Hamilton Kangaroos' under 16 team last year.
"It was the first time I'd ever been the captain of a team so it was something different," he said.
"It is a different perspective - you're not just worrying about your game and playing, you're worried about encouraging everyone else too."
Off the field, Phillips helps parents John and Tam run their 2500-acre sheep and cropping farm near Glenthompson.
"Dad pays me to work on the farm, so it's not too bad," he said.
