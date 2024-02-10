Man flown to hospital with multiple injuries after serious crash

A man in his 40s was flown to the Alfred Hospital after a single vehicle accident near Camperdown on Friday night.
The single vehicle rolled on the Camperdown-Lismore Road and came to rest at the fence line of a paddock.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle and suffered multiple injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokewoman said the man was taken by air to Melbourne.
"Paramedics were called to a report of a collision in Kariah around 9pm last night," the spokeswoman said.
"A man believed to be in his 40s was treated for multiple injuries and flown by air ambulance to the Alfred in a serious but stable condition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.