The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man flown to hospital with multiple injuries after serious crash

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 10 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Picture: Camperdown SES
The man was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Picture: Camperdown SES

A man in his 40s was flown to the Alfred Hospital after a single vehicle accident near Camperdown on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.