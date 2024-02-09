Fire set at city playground; police calling for witnesses to incident

Warrnambool police are seeking information on a fire at city playground.
Senior Constable Damien McCorkell said a witness called Triple-O after seeing a number of young males running from the Pecten Avenue playground.
He said the call was made about 9.15pm on January 30, 2024.
Police and Fire Rescue Victoria attended and quickly put out a small fire which appeared to be clothes with petrol doused on them.
Senor Constable McCorkell said the small fire had the potential to spread and called for anyone with information to contact police.
Mr McCorkell urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
