One of a kind bids farewell

I'm going back about 25 years and an opportunity for Warrnambool to host a touring Japanese side in a series against Australia's men's volleyball team came up. It was a golden chance for us to promote our sport to a wider audience. The match, at the old YMCA stadium in Queens Road, ended up attracting a capacity crowd but how would we feed the players and officials after the match? These were athletes and a run through the drive thru of a fast food outlet was not going to cut it at 9pm.

