Hampden league club signs 'much-loved' former grand final captain

North Warrnambool Eagles' bid for a maiden premiership has received a boost with a former club captain returning.
Ruckman Jordan Dillon, who led the club to the 2019 Hampden league decider, has signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season.
He re-joins the 2023 runner-up after a two-year stint playing for Wilston Grange and Carrara in Queensland, with first-year Eagles coach Nathan Vardy thrilled to have him onboard.
"Jordan has had a couple of years up in Queensland, he's just had a baby and him and his partner have moved back close to family," he told The Standard.
"It's a good get for us."
Vardy acknowledged Dillon's presence would help ease his ruck load.
The West Coast AFL premiership player had an injury-interrupted 2023 campaign, playing a mixture of forward and ruck alongside Ben Mugavin.
"I'm getting a bit sore and sorry for myself to be putting myself through the ruck every week," he said with a laugh.
"To get a big bloke on the books is obviously nice."
Vardy spoke highly of Dillon's on and off-field qualities.
"(He's) a much-loved member of the footy club while he was here, even while he was gone," he said.
"To get someone back of his calibre has been awesome during the pre-season but it's going to be worth its weight in gold on the footy field when it comes to game time."
