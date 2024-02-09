The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket association hunting info for special 100-year anniversary project

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 9 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry O'Keefe and Peter Allen are working on a book about the history of the WDCA. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terry O'Keefe and Peter Allen are working on a book about the history of the WDCA. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is calling out for any historical information that may help with a special project celebrating a momentous milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.