Cricket association hunting info for special 100-year anniversary project

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is calling out for any historical information that may help with a special project celebrating a momentous milestone.
Next year marks 100 years since the association was formed in 1925 and the WDCA history project committee is looking to mark the occasion by publishing a book detailing its history.
The committee, which is hoping to publish the book late next year, has been hard at work researching for almost a year scouring records, photographs, trophies, scrap books, newspaper clippings and any other memorabilia for relevant information.
Unfortunately, there is still a lot of information and data missing, particularly when it comes to photographs.
Committee member Terry O'Keefe hopes the public can be of assistance.
"What we're hoping to do in our next step is to maybe appeal to people who might have stuff stuck in their cupboards or garages or boxes and photos, something tucked away that we might be able to access," he told The Standard.
O'Keefe said the search had been fruitful so far with the public's help.
"We've been to see a few people, not a lot," he said.
"And people invariably say to us 'we've got a couple of things but not very much' and we get there and they drag out their box of goodies or whatever and there's some really interesting stuff in there that we see simply haven't had or we haven't seen before. So we've been able to copy it or scan it and add it to the record."
O'Keefe said there had been some interesting discoveries about the association's early years, one of which involved its name.
"The association started in 1925 and at that point it was called the Warrnambool City Junior Cricket Association and since that time it's gone through about five different name changes as different things have changed and things have come and gone," he said.
"There was another competition which was being run by the Warrnambool Cricket Club which had been around since the 1850s and they ran what they called the senior competition.
"This other one started up basically in opposition and it was the junior competition. As far as we can tell junior didn't mean it was under 21 or whatever it just wasn't the elite competition, it was the rest."
The committee also came across an unusual rule during the inaugural season that stated cricketers had to live within three-miles of the Warrnambool post office to be eligible to play.
"So that excluded Allansford of course, it excluded Bushfield and we think it may have excluded Nestles' because they had a team the previous year but when the three-mile rule came in Nestles kind of dropped out," O'Keefe said.
"So we think maybe Nestles was more than three miles from the post office. That (rule) only lasted a couple of years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.