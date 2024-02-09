'In a strong spot': Star midfielder named co-vice captain

Cobden export Sam Walsh has retained his place in Carlton's new-look leadership group ahead of the 2024 AFL season.
The 23-year-old on-baller, who enjoyed yet another prolific season in 2023, averaging 28.6 disposals per game, returns as a co-vice captain alongside defender Jacob Weitering and Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, who comes into the leadership group for the first time.
The Blues will now have a co-vice captain leading each line on the field.
Walsh, an ex-Geelong Falcon who grew up in the south-west, won the Gary Ayres Medal last season as the AFL's best finals player in 2023 in a season where the Blues reached the preliminary final.
Brownlow Medal winning midfielder Patrick Cripps has been retained as the Blues' sole skipper.
Cripps told Carltonfc.com.au it was an exciting leadership group.
"Charles has unique traits and strengths that as a leader complements and helps grow our leadership group," he said.
"Between the four of us, including Weiters and Walshy, we each lead differently, in how we communicate and push ourselves and those around us. That diversity will help us connect and get the best out of ourselves and as a wider playing group.
"Culturally we are in a strong spot with a clear view of our identity as a group and as leaders, with a clear focus on what makes us a strong side.
"As a group we are hungry to keep levelling up and taking our connection to the next level. As leaders we will drive each other and the playing group to maintain high standards, ensuring we continue to have an environment we all love being part of, as we strive for our ambition."
Carlton kicks off its 2024 season with a trip to the Gabba to play Brisbane on Friday, March 8.
