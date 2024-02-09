'Think about the harm you have caused': Man warned to obey bail conditions

A Warrnambool man on bail for terrorising a vulnerable 88-year-old widow has been warned he will go back to jail if he breaches his conditions again.
Nicholas Powell, 21, faced the city's Koori Court on Friday.
He had been in custody for 24 days after breaching bail conditions set by the Supreme Court of Victoria on December 21, 2023.
Police have charged Mr Powell with going to a widow's Warrnambool home three times in November, the last time at 9.15am when there was a physical confrontation and he robbed her while she watched morning TV.
Police crime scene officers found his right index fingerprint inside the home, which led to his arrest.
Magistrate Franz Holzer warned Mr Powell he needed to follow the rules of his bail conditions if he wanted to stay out of jail.
His strict bail conditions include he report to the Warrnambool police station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week and adhere to a curfew.
Mr Holzer adjourned the matter until May 3 and urged Powell to ensure he continued to take his medication and accept the support on offer to him.
He and court elders also told Mr Powell he needed to understand the seriousness of his offending and the impacts it had on the elderly victim and her extended family.
Mr Holzer asked Mr Powell about the offending in court on Friday and why he did what he did.
"This will never happen again - I've never done anything serious like this before - it was just stupid," Powell said.
He was told the victim was now extremely anxious and he was asked why he had entered her home.
"I just wanted to enter someone's house," Powell said.
Xavier Farrelly, representing Mr Powell, asked for the bail conditions to be changed.
He said the conditions were imposed after the aggravated burglary charges were laid.
"We're now in February and the offences since that time are of a trivial nature," Mr Farrelly said.
He acknowledged his client should be remanded for further offending, but not breaches of bail with regard to reporting to police.
However, Mr Holzer said Powell needed to understand the seriousness of his offending.
"You need to comply and follow the rules," he told Powell.
"It's important you understand exactly what has gone on.
"I need you to remain well and I need you to continue the treatment and supports you have available to you."
Mr Holzer urged Powell to apply himself and adhere to the conditions.
"Think about who is in your home, who you hang around with, who you associate with and think about the harm you have caused to (the victim) and her family," he said.
Mr Powell has an acquired brain injury, a complex history of mental illness, is resistant to treatment for illicit substance abuse and has a horrendous background of disadvantage and abuse.
