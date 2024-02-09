The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Think about the harm you have caused': Man warned to obey bail conditions

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 9 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Powell will appear again in Warrnambool's Koori Court on May 3,
Nicholas Powell will appear again in Warrnambool's Koori Court on May 3,

A Warrnambool man on bail for terrorising a vulnerable 88-year-old widow has been warned he will go back to jail if he breaches his conditions again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.