'It's the same one that Angus from AC/DC has': Students gifted prize guitar

A good Samaritan has hit the right note with Warrnambool's Merri River School students.
After hearing the school was finally getting a music room, a guitar model used by AC/DC's Angus Young was gifted to students.
It's taken the school about two years to raise about $250,000 for the project, and next month a prefabricated building will arrive onsite.
The new building has been designed with a verandah and doors that can fold back, turning it into a stage for performances.
The school has further plans to fundraise to install an amphitheatre with tiered seating facing the new music room.
Assistant principal Jo Roache said the gift of the "expensive" Gibson SG guitar was "absolutely fabulous".
"Someone just brought in a guitar that they haven't used... but it's the same one that Angus from AC/DC has.
"I just saw it and went 'whoa'."
The gift of a guitar is not the only act of generosity the school has received recently.
The music rooms will be placed near the school's new art rooms which a parent donated to the school late in 2023.
"I can't explain how fantastic the community have been," Ms Roache said.
She said the music program was making a big difference to students.
"We started with a choir and just to see the kids go from being really shy to then coming out of their shells, it was amazing," she said.
Ms Roache said the arrival of the music room was "coming at the right time".
"Our music's being taught in our staff room at the moment, and our STEM specialists in the library," she said.
