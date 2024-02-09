Woman previously banned from stores told to give back after stealing again

A habitual thief with 24 pages of prior criminal history will need to "give back to the community" after getting caught stealing again.
Rebecca Harold, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Koori Court on Friday, February 9 to three charges each of theft and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Police prosecutor Greg Kew told the court at 10am on July 6, 2023, Harold entered the Good Guys store in Warrnambool and approached the display where a Samsung mobile phone was.
She removed it from the display holder, walked away and placed it in her right pocket. Harold then walked around the store to the laptop displays, headed to the side of the store and put a laptop up her top. She was observed by staff who followed her outside.
Harold left and came back into the store, handing back the laptop. She told staff she stole it for drug money, but denied taking the phone before leaving. The matter was subsequently reported to police.
Then at 11am that same day, she entered Harvey Norman in Warrnambool. She went to the electronics section, headed for the Apple watch display.
Harold took a watch, placed it on her and left without paying. She was arrested on July 9, stating she was on ice and didn't remember much.
Harold said the phone and watch were both display models which didn't work properly, so she put them in the bin and didn't return them.
Then at 12.40pm on November 2, 2023 she entered the Timor Street Market, took a pair of boots and put them in the front pocket of her hooded jumper before leaving the store.
On January 10 she was arrested when attending the police station. There, she made partial admissions and said she couldn't remember the incident.
When shown CCTV stills she stated the female pictured was herself and apologised to the victim, but she maintained she didn't take them.
Later, at 1pm on January 30, Harold entered the Osmosis Surf Shop. She took a pencil case off the rack and put it in the front of her top. She later also took sunglasses without making any attempt to pay.
The acts were captured on CCTV and Harold was arrested on February 5.
On Friday, magistrate Franz Holzer sentenced her to a six month community correction order with 60 hours of community work.
"Make sure you don't thieve from people, don't take something that isn't yours for any reason," he said.
