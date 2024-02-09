The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Quieter waterways but strong variety of captures

By Tim Vincent
Updated February 9 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week we've seen some great variety of catches from all of our local waterways.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.