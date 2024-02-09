In-form stayer to compete in Hobart feature race

TOUGH Warrnambool stayer Aurora's Symphony gets his chance to win another feature race when he lines up in Sunday's $300,000 listed Hobart Cup for Symon Wilde.
Aurora's Symphony, who will be ridden by Jordan Childs, won his last start at Flemington and been successful in the past two editions of the Colac and Launceston cups but has his first start in a Hobart Cup.
"We decided to take Aurora's Symphony over for the Hobart Cup instead of having another crack at the Colac Cup on Friday," Wilde told The Standard.
"Aurora's Symphony was going to get too much weight in the Colac Cup so we thought we would head over for the Hobart Cup.
"He's drawn ideally in barrier two but my only concern is he's got to carry 59.5kgs which is three kilograms more than his nearest rival. Jordan should be able to give him the perfect run behind the leaders.
"I've been very happy with the horse since he won at Flemington last month. We've just pottered around at home with him since that win. His strapper Taylor Newman does a wonderful job looking after the horse."
Wilde said Aurora's Symphony would be given another chance to win his third Launceston Cup on February 28.
"We'll see how we run on Sunday but I would say at this stage we'll have another crack at the Launceston Cup," he said.
"The couple of weeks between the Hobart and Launceston Cups really suits Aurora's Symphony. I'm confident he should improve even more with his Hobart Cup run under his belt."
Overflow Kiss, a stablemate of Aurora's Symphony runs in Sunday's $125,000 listed Strutt Stakes but a start in the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks on February 25, is on the cards for the three-year-old.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.