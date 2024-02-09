Victim says crime has taken away 'all the work and growth' she's done

The victim of a Hamilton district man found guilty of rape says she "never feels safe" and often can't sleep.
The woman detailed the effect of the offending - which took place in early 2021 - in a victim impact statement read to the same court on Friday, February 9, 2024.
"This crime has changed my life and my view of the world," she said.
"Since the crime took place, I've struggled to trust ... following the crime, my mental health took a back step ... I feel it took away all the work and growth I had done.
"Following the crime I've struggled with flashbacks and hyper vigilance ... I never feel safe and I often can't get to sleep".
The court previously heard the now former couple met on social media in early 2020, started a relationship two weeks later and soon after the woman moved in with him.
During the relationship the woman told the man she didn't want to engage in sex but he persisted and committed the act.
When the relationship ended the complainant told her mother what had happened.
Throughout the plea hearing the defence drew on the offender's "strong work ethic" and the fact he had no prior convictions.
Crown prosecutor Andrew Moore acknowledged the man was "of previous good character", but said there was "objective seriousness in the nature of the offending".
"It occurred in the context of an intimate partner relationship and it took place in the face of the complainant's clear protests and clear distress.
"It would have been plain to the accused."
Judge Wendy Wilmoth ordered the man be remanded in custody until Wednesday, February 21 when he would be sentenced.
