'Acute shortage' of rentals hits Warrnambool, pushing prices up

Rentals in Western Victoria rose by 12.1 per cent in the past 12 months, giving the region the unenviable title of the 10th highest rise in the nation.
And at least two Warrnambool real estate agencies - Brian O'Halloran and Co and Homeseeka - don't have any rental listings at present.
Brian Hancock, director of Brian O'Halloran and Co, said there was an "acute shortage" of rentals.
"We don't have any rentals at the moment," Mr Hancock said.
"It's been consistent - we've had one or two or maybe three listings at any time over the last 12 months."
Mr Hancock said he believed the shortage would worsen as investors sold properties due to rising costs for landlords.
Real Estate Institute of Victoria data shows the average cost of a rental in Warrnambool is $510 a week, which is higher than the state average of $450 a week.
A search online reveals the cheapest house for rent in Warrnambool is a one-bedroom property for $400 a week.
Everybody's Home spokeswoman Maiy Azize said research showed a number of regional areas had copped double digit increases in their rent in the past year.
Western Victoria's average increase was 12.1 per cent or $47.
"Right across regional Australia we're seeing rents rise every year and more people become trapped in housing stress and homelessness. This isn't right and must stop being accepted as normal," Ms Azize said.
"A lack of affordable housing has flow-on effects for the liveability of regional areas. Long-time locals are being driven out of their communities.
"Essential workers are struggling to find a place to live."
Ms Azize said an extra 227,000 social homes needed to be built in regional Australia just to meet the demand of today.
"That need for housing is expected to grow within the next 20 years," she said.
In September, The Standard revealed Warrnambool was one of the least affordable cities for rentals.
The Suburbtrends Rental Pain Index for September ranked Warrnambool south as number two - making the suburb the second least affordable in the state - behind Wheelers Hill.
Suburbtrends director Kent Lardner said it was not the first time Warrnambool had appeared in the index.
"Warrnambool showed up last time for the wrong reasons and it's showing up again," Mr Lardner said.
