GALLERY: Bloods hard at work as round one football clash looms

Hampden league club Terang Mortlake is ramping up preparations for season 2024, with a strong host of recruits and senior players hard at work during a training session on Wednesday, February 7.
The Bloods, to be coached by ex-Sydney Swan and Brisbane Lions midfielder Lewis Taylor this season, will be hoping to build on their preliminary final appearance last season.
The Hampden league season kicks off on Saturday, April 6 with the Bloods to take on Camperdown at Leura Oval.
