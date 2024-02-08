'We're very close': Work on new hot springs to start soon

Construction of hot springs and accommodation near the Twelve Apostles is expected to start in the 2024-25 financial year but it will be done in stages, the new developers say.
Plans for the project, which includes a state-of-the-art bathing facility, 150 luxury eco-pods, a 12-room spa and an amphitheatre, and 78 hectares of land 1.2km from the Twelve Apostles, was recently sold to a Sydney-based developer Sheargold.
Senior development manager Ledum Lekia said the developers were looking forward to bringing the project to to life.
"I don't think we're going to be too far off from seeing things start on site," Mr Lekia said.
"We're very close."
Mr Lekia said the company had met with the state government, Corangamite Shire council, neighbours and consultants about the project which has been in the planning for about a decade.
Mr Lekia said because there had been so much inflation in the building industry in the past couple of years, they wouldn't know the exact cost until it went out to tender. But he said they had a rough idea.
"It's going to be expensive," he said. "I think in terms of construction it could be $120 million to $150 million."
Mr Lekia said they were working through the master plan design to see if there was anything that needed to be tweaked in regards to the current planning permit.
"It's not all going to happen at once. It will happen over maybe two or three stages," he said.
There were no intentions to change the look of the current plans. "I think we like the architectural aesthetic of the design," Mr Lekia said.
"It will be largely in line with the current proposal."
Stage one will "definitely" be the hot springs along with some food and beverage, and some accommodation such as eco pods.
Mr Lekia said the hotel would probably not be part of stage one.
Construction, he said, was "most likely" going to start in the 2024-25 financial year. "Depends on how the planning process goes," he said.
"We've bought this project to deliver it.
"We believe in what we are doing it. We hold onto the assets we create. We hold on to it because we know we've done a good job, we've delivered something unique and it will grow with time."
Mr Lekia said the deeper the New South Wales-based developers looked into the project, the more excited they became about it.
"The Twelve Apostles, the location, the number of visitors that come through. It's iconic in this country," he said.
"We just thought we'd like to take something like this on and do something different. We're always innovating in different spaces."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.