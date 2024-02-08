Bias on bowls: Crucial final round match-ups for weekend teams

The West Coast Region men's and women's fours and women's singles were conducted at City Bowls Club on Sunday, February 4.
Lynne Moloney of Warrnambool was runner-up to Colac's Rebecca McMahon after a close and well fought final in the women's singles.
The men's fours team of Les Johnson (Mortlake), Barry Stonehouse (Terang), Kevin Johnson (Mortlake) and Wayne Cooper (Warrnambool) was eliminated by Far Western in the semi-final, while the women's fours team of Steph Hunt, Kate Lloyd (both City), Harmony Rasmussen (Mortlake) and Adele Sayer (City) was eliminated by eventual winners Corangamite.
An interesting second last round of Western District Playing Area weekend pennant has set up some crucial last-round games in all divisions.
In division one, City Gold followed up its upset victory over top side City Red with an upset loss to lowly Warrnambool Blue. Dunkeld also suffered an upset loss to Koroit, while Warrnambool Gold was defeated by City Red.
These results have mean only City Red and Mortlake Blue are assured finals spots. Warrnambool Gold probably only needs to win one rink against Warrnambool Blue to guarantee finals, while Dunkeld needs overall victory at Port Fairy.
Losses to either of these two sides and a win at City Gold win at Mortlake could see City's second side sneak into fourth place.
Mortlake will be looking to win to guarantee second place.
Division two action saw the top-two sides fight out a thriller with Warrnambool Red one-shot victors over City White. This week sees three sides battling for the final two spots, with a Terang Blue victory at Timboon assuring it of finals action.
City Blue is currently fifth and travels to third side Lawn Tennis Red but must win 10-2 to go ahead of Lawn Tennis.
In division three, Dunkeld White has won its past six games to get within nine points of fourth-placed Terang Red but will need to win again at home against City Maroon and hope Terang falters against ninth-placed Lawn Gold.
Division four is very close with three teams fighting for fourth spot. Fourth-placed Timboon Brown (56 points, +34 shots) is at home to sixth-placed Mortlake Gold (52 points, +31 shots) while fifth-placed City Black (54pts, +28shots) travels to second-placed Koroit Green.
In division five, the final four is settled, although Terang White will need to ensure it wins to maintain second spot.
The division one semi-finals will be held at Port Fairy on Tuesday. City Diamonds may have the edge on Timboon Maroon, having won both their games during the season but these two teams have been dominant all year so expect a close game.
City Sapphires and Koroit Orange split its regular season games with the home team winning on those occasions and on a neutral venue it will be a toss up.
The top-two sides in division two met in the final round, with Timboon Gold prevailing narrowly over Dennington Jets at Timboon.
Minor champions Dennington will try to turn the tables this week at Warrnambool.
The first semi will be played at City between City Rubies and City Pearls, with Pearls having displaced Port Fairy from the finals in the last round.
In third division, Mortlake Purple and Lawn Tennis Blue have been the top sides all year and have a draw and narrow Lawn Tennis win in their two matches this season. They meet at Warrnambool in the second semi, while the first semi at City is City Zircon versus City Opals. Zircon has victories in both of their meetings this year.
Fourth division finals will both be at Warrnambool. Top side City Jade meets Mortlake Green, with Mortlake having a 23-shot victory at Mortlake in their only clash. The first semi has City Topaz against Koroit Yellow with Topaz recording victories in both their matches.
Congratulations to the top players in each of their divisions, according to the Bowslink statistics:
Division one: Casey Lee Sheehan, City Diamonds - 12 wins and 125 shots up
Division two: Bev Conn , Dennington Jets - 12 wins and 106 shots up
Division three: Murray Smith, City Opals - 11 wins and a draw and 101 shots up
Division four: Garry Husband and Des Arundell, both City Jade, 10 wins and 67 shots up
