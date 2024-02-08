Former drug-dealing P-plater told he's 'dicing with death' for drug driving

A former Warrnambool drug dealer who avoided jail for trafficking meth has been found driving with the drug in his system.
Joseph Sartori, 30, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrate Court on Thursday, February 8 to drug driving and failing to display a front probationary plate.
The court heard Sartori was driving along Banyan Street in Warrnambool at 9.46pm on Saturday, June 17 2023 when he was intercepted by police.
The man was requested to provide his driver's licence. Police observed there were no P-plates displayed on the front of his vehicle.
He underwent a preliminary breath test, but police formed the opinion there was a prescribed illicit drug in his oral fluid and he was required to do an evidentiary test.
That test then indicated the presence of the drug MDMA.
A lawyer for Sartori said he had no qualms with a possible fine for his client, but said the man needed his licence for work as a sub-contractor.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it "beggar's belief" Sartori would act as he did, considering his livelihood.
"It's just beggar's belief that somebody who ... is a contractor, who presumably having a licence to drive either a car, truck or ute, it's pretty handy, and you go and blow it all by drug driving not for the first time.
"You're dicing with death, as well as your livelihood as well as your licence ... change your ways otherwise you're going to be seriously at risk of jail."
For drug driving, Sartori was fined $1000 and disqualified for 12 months. He was also convicted and fined a further $250 for not displaying a P-plate.
