Black type status on the cards for mare, says leading trainer

CONSISTENT Warrnambool mare Yellow Sam gets her chance to add black type status to her pedigree page in Friday's $150,000 Group 3 Mystic Journey Stakes in Hobart.
Yellow Sam lines up against 13 rivals for astute trainer Lindsey Smith in the 1200-metre race.
"Yellow Sam has settled in really well," Smith told The Standard.
"She's been been in Hobart for three weeks. We're dropping her back to the 1200 metres on Friday after her win in a 1400 metre race at Geelong last time. I'm confident the break between runs will have her fresh enough to run well.
"She's a very honest mare. From her ten starts, she's won four and picked up prizemoney in her other six runs. Yellow Sam's breeding page will get a big boost if she can get some black type in the Mystic Journey."
The lightly raced four-year-old mare has drawn barrier 10 which is a slight concern for Smith.
"It's a bit of a tricky task to have drawn the wide gate," he said. "I don't want to load jockey Fred Kersley with riding instructions. It'll be up to Fred how he rides her but I would think he could push forward as there looks to be a bit of speed drawn outside of Yellow Sam."
Bookmakers are taking no chances with Yellow Sam's hopes of winning the Mystic Journey. They have installed her as the $2.30 favourite.
Smith said Yellow Sam will stay in Hobart following Friday's race to be set for the $150,000 Group 3 Vamos Stakes at Launceston on February 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.