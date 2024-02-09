Cadbury Roses get locally inspired artwork in limited edition collection

For local Aboriginal artist Bayley Mifsud life doesn't get much sweeter. Her artwork will be featuring on new Cadbury Roses boxes in a limited edition collection just in time for Valentine's day.
As a Peek and Kirrae Whurrong woman who grew up in the Warrnambool area, her latest artwork is a chance to celebrate her Aboriginal heritage.
When designing the piece called Ngootyoong, 'Joy' in Peek Whurrong language, it was her family connections that were front of mind.
"I thought of Nan because I actually buy her roses boxes when I go back home to see her," Ms Mifsud said.
"Nan is Aboriginal and my connection to my Aboriginal culture... I wanted to dedicate this collaboration to her.
"I think the broader recognition for my family and my community is what I value the most."
For Ms Mifsud this collaboration represents a step in the right direction for Indigenous representation.
"I just love that it's in the supermarket," she said.
"It's a really good opportunity to see representation in a place where you don't necessarily see it.
"It's another way that the mainstream community can engage in Aboriginal culture in a way that can bring joy, chocolate and delight to their families."
Cadbury has been partnering with Indigenous artists over the past few years to raise awareness and funds for the charity The Star Foundation.
The limited edition boxes can be found in participating retailers nationally.
