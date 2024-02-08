Did you know you can recycle your tablet blister packs at city pharmacies?

Until now millions of empty Panadol or Telfast packets have just been thrown away but Warrnambool Rotary clubs have joined forces to stop that waste ending up in landfill.
Rotary members have managed to fill a large cardboard box with hundreds of blister packs in only a couple of months.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak's Liza McCosh said its 29 members had been meeting once a week and they had been bringing in blister packs to meetings.
"There'd be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of blister packs there," she said.
Chris Preston said he joined Rotary when he was just 29 but these days there were a few new members aged under 40 or 50.
"The older the members... I'm surprised how many tablets," he said.
"Everyone has tablets... some just take more medication than others."
Ms McCosh said south-west residents could dispose of their medical packaging at disposal boxes located in Warrnambool pharmacies.
"Even if it's just Panadol," Ms McCosh said.
The packets can't go into recycling bins, but the program means they can now be recycled with the blister packs shipped to a facility so the aluminium and plastic can be separated.
A $5000 grant from Warrnambool City Council has funded the collection bins and cost of transporting the blister packs to the recycling centre.
"It's amazing how many of the community have spread the word," Ms McCosh said.
"I was at a chemist and they said people have already been coming in and asking them."
Warrnambool's four Rotary Clubs - Daybreak, East, Central and Warrnambool - hope the trial becomes a permanent thing.
Members also want to see broader change.
"We're hoping to really bring awareness through this recycling scheme, but there is a need for the pharmacies and the pharmaceutical companies to own the problem," Ms McCosh said.
The trial program runs until June.
Six collection bins are being rolled out across the city at Direct Chemist Outlet, Anchor Point Retirement Village, Infinity Pharmacy, Soulsby and Struth Pharmacy and the Archie Graham Community Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.