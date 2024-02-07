'Made a saving': Lights on for Brierly as cost jumps $570,000 over budget

A move to separate the lighting and electrical works from the Brierly oval upgrade tender has saved the city council money, Warrnambool's mayor says.
After the original tender for the upgrade at Brierly Recreation Reserve came in over budget in November 2023, the council only awarded a contract for drainage, sub surface irrigation, new synthetic cricket pitch and fencing.
Those works alone were set to cost $2.1 million - above the $2 million originally set aside for the project.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said lighting and electrical was removed from the original Brierly upgrade contract to get "better value for money".
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the full package including pitch development, electrical and lighting was "way too much" which led the officers to separate the tenders.
She said the $450,000-plus cost for the lighting was the "best option at this stage".
The new tender brings the total cost of the project to $2.57 million - more than $570,000 above the original budget.
The state government had awarded $1 million towards the project which was to be matched by the council.
Funding to cover the extra cost of the lighting would come from a reallocation of $150,000 from recreation capital as well as forecast savings from the sports pitch renewal. The remainder comes from Open Space Reserves.
"This needs to get going in a very timely manner to ensure completion of lights and electrical will coincide with finished pitches and the grounds, therefore avoiding delays," Cr Paspaliaris said.
Cr Paspaliaris and Cr Richard Ziegeler said they were pleased the work was going to a local contractor - Simon Lucas Electrical Services.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was a great result.
"Letting of the tender has made a saving and I think it is going to result in a better outcome for the oval," he said. "It is exciting that it is a local contractor."
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished in 2023 to make way for a larger ground which will be home to two soccer pitches and a new cricket wicket.
Temporary shelters are expected to replace the demolished clubrooms until funding is secured for future stages of the $16 million Brierly Recreation Reserve redevelopment, which would incorporate sporting facilities, a kinder, satellite library and art space.
The new sporting facility will create a new home for the Warrnambool Rangers soccer club as well as the Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club.
