The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Made a saving': Lights on for Brierly as cost jumps $570,000 over budget

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
February 7 2024 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is under way on a major revamp of the Brierly Recreation Reserve. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Work is under way on a major revamp of the Brierly Recreation Reserve. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A move to separate the lighting and electrical works from the Brierly oval upgrade tender has saved the city council money, Warrnambool's mayor says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.