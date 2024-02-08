Big V basketball champion finally gets grand final chance with home club

Tyleah Barr is 'excited' to finally contest a Country Basketball League decider after illness robbed her of the chance to play in Portland's last championship.
The youngster, who won a Big V division one championship with Warrnambool Mermaids last year, is a key member of the Coasters' side that faces Mount Gambier in the grand final on Saturday.
She dropped a valuable 15 points in the team's 24-point semi-final win against Horsham.
"The game on the weekend, it was probably one of our best games as a team," she told The Standard.
"I think we worked really well together and I'm very excited to see how we go this weekend.
"We're all very excited by it, it is finals and it can go either way. We're hoping that it will go our way, we've been training pretty hard and we'll just see what happens."
The Coasters last piece of silverware came in the 2021-22 season when they defeated the Warrnambool Mermaids in the decider 71-49.
Unfortunately, Barr contracted COVID-19 and was ruled out of the showpiece game after scoring 18-points in a semi-final triumph against Mount Gambier.
The Portland resident, who finished year 12 last year, was happy for her teammates and has put any disappointment in missing out behind her.
She relishes lining up for her home club and said the side's depth was a strength.
"The starting five isn't necessarily the five you'll finish the game with," she said.
"I think every one of our players contributes to the game and we wouldn't be where we are this weekend without everyone."
Barr said she "loved" her first Big V season with the Mermaids but has made the tough decision to forego this year's campaign.
She also won't be a part of Portland's open netball team in the Hampden league.
"I'm not going to play Big V this season It's just a bit hard with the travel and I've started a full-time job this year," she said.
"I'm back playing netball at Heywood, my home team, so I'll probably just focus a bit more on that and take the year off and see about next season."
