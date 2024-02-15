The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Foster carer found not guilty of sex offences involving teen girl

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 15 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foster carer found not guilty of sex offences involving teen girl
Foster carer found not guilty of sex offences involving teen girl

A south-west foster carer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.