Foster carer found not guilty of sex offences involving teen girl

A south-west foster carer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her home.
Jurors delivered their unanimous verdict on February 15, 2024, following a week-long trial in Warrnambool County Court.
The man, who can not legally be named, was found not guilty of two charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
In opening addresses on February 7, 2024, prosecutor Andrew Moore had alleged the then 44-year-old man was a foster carer who allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl following an argument in 2021.
Barrister David Cronin, representing the accused man, said his client denied anything sexually inappropriate took place that night, or at any stage.
