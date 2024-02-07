Foster carer pleads not guilty to sex offences involving teen girl

A south-west foster carer is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her home.
The man, who can not legally be named as that could identify the alleged victim, has pleaded not guilty in Warrnambool County Court to two charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
In opening addresses on February 7, 2024, prosecutor Andrew Moore told jurors the then 44-year-old man was a foster carer who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in 2021.
He said there would be evidence about an argument that took place in the lead up to the alleged offences.
He said later the man had been drinking alcohol, that he went to apologise to the girl and that's when the alleged sex acts took place.
Mr Moore said when the accused man was approached by the girl's mother with the allegations he said "there is no f***** way".
Barrister David Cronin, representing the accused man, said his client denied anything sexually inappropriate took place that night, or at any stage.
He said his client would not deny kissing the girl on the forehead but disputed there was any touching or sexual penetration.
The trial before Judge Amanda Chambers continues.
