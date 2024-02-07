Premiership coach backs netballer to cement spot in open-grade team

A glowing endorsement from a multiple premiership-winning coach is fuelling Jessika Tobin-Salzman's belief as she embarks on a new challenge as an open-grade Hampden league netballer.
New Port Fairy coach Lisa Arundell, who has crossed from Warrnambool and District league powerhouse Nirranda, plans to play Tobin-Salzman in goal shooter when the season starts on April 6, 2024.
It comes after the Winslow-based player showed form in the division one ranks.
Tobin-Salzman, 23, said she was grateful to have Arundell's backing after only playing a handful of open games in the past as a fill in.
"I am a little bit nervous but excited," she said.
"She (Arundell) brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and I am super excited to work with her but also some of the other girls she's recruited as well."
Arundell said Tobin-Salzman's performances for the Western Region representative team last year highlighted her potential.
"She really held her own against the best there was in the state at the state titles," she said.
"I already knew then I was coaching (Port Fairy) and I was pretty happy to see her in action and see everything I'd heard about her was true.
"She is a solid, tall goalie but she has great footwork and great aerial work. She is a really good goalie for posting up."
Tobin-Salzman will team up with new recruit Emma Stacey (Allansford) in the goal circle.
"We have seen them in action a little bit so far and I am really happy with the combination and the way they work together," Arundell said.
"There is a plenty to work with and plenty to work on yet but we'll get there."
Defence was Tobin-Salzman's ideal position growing up but she's embraced an attacking role.
"I love defence because it's a little bit less pressure - when you do something good, everyone cheers, and when you stuff up in shooter you feel a bit guilty," she laughed.
Tobin-Salzman, whose main aim in pre-season was to build fitness for the longer 15-minute quarters in open grade, started her netball career at South Warrnambool before crossing to Port Fairy about four years ago.
The former Brauer College student, who works as a property manager for Warrnambool-based company Wilsons Real Estate, said the club made her feel closer to late friend Blake Stormer who died in a quad bike accident in 2019.
"I had some really good friends here from high school. One unfortunately we lost one a couple of years ago and I was looking to feel close to him and he's from Port Fairy," she said.
"I came across with a couple of other friends as well which was nice and Hillary Opperman, who I played my juniors with at South, was here as well. It just felt right.
"I love it here. Whether we're on top of the ladder or the bottom, we're always having a good time and that's the best part."
Outside of sport - she loved volleyball, table tennis and basketball as a teenager -Tobin-Salzman likes to chip in at her grandfather James Tobin's farm at Winslow.
"I love it out there. We run a few Angus cattle and I help out where I can," she said.
"It's fun family time and helping out Pop."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.