The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Getting them in earlier': League picks squad for new young footy program

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 7 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Paddy Sell with Jimmy Stevens are part of the Hampden league's new junior talent academy. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Paddy Sell with Jimmy Stevens are part of the Hampden league's new junior talent academy. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Brett Taylor believes a new program for talented under 15 Hampden league footballers will ensure players are better prepared for higher levels and pathway programs later on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.