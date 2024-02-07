'Getting them in earlier': League picks squad for new young footy program

Brett Taylor believes a new program for talented under 15 Hampden league footballers will ensure players are better prepared for higher levels and pathway programs later on.
Taylor, who has extensive experience coaching junior representative sides, is coordinating the HFNL talent identification and development program and will run it alongside Western Bulldogs academy coach Ben Walsh.
A squad of 35 promising players, representing all 10 clubs in the Hampden league, has been selected to take part in the sessions.
Taylor, a HFNL life member with 250-plus games for Cobden, said the program would fill a void in junior development in the region.
"We're getting them in a bit earlier and hopefully giving them a bit more training and preparation for when it does come to these next level V/Line Cups and so forth," he told The Standard.
"They (those programs) are pretty cut-throat where you come in and if you don't perform in the couple of trial games you miss out on opportunities.
"That's the purpose behind it (the new initiative), so they're a bit more prepared for what's going to come down the track.
"Because it is a big eye-opener, I've been involved with these programs for a fair while and our kids, some do find it hard."
Taylor said neighbouring areas like Ballarat and Geelong had already implemented similar programs for even younger ages and it was important the Hampden league didn't fall behind.
He said the league had been supportive after he thought of the concept late last year.
Taylor is eager to work with Walsh, who is health and PE co-ordinator at Emmanuel College, alongside his Bulldogs commitments.
"Once I came up with this idea and the league said 'yes, we're half keen', he (Walsh) was the first person that I spoke to," Taylor said.
"I really rate his junior development and his junior programs that he's been involved with."
Taylor said the program would start on March 4 and at this stage would only last four sessions.
"The program will be slightly different for next year's group so we're just tinkering with a few things," he said.
Paddy Hassett, Zavier Fowler (Camperdown); Darnel Nguena, Leonard Walsh (Cobden); George Clark, Angus Ewing, Riley Iredell, Charlie Baker, Isaac Lehmann, Harry Mercer (Hamilton Kangaroos); Dylan Delaney, Mitchell McCosh, Blake O'Keefe (Koroit); Jake Denaro, Charlie Jellie, Max Hogan, Hamish Ross, Caleb Stuart (North Warrnambool Eagles); Louis Greene, Hugh Allen, Harry Pollock (Port Fairy); Judd Carter, Jensen Moore (Portland); Jacob Lucas, Paddy Sell, Jimmy Stevens, Patrick Ragg, Mali Lual (South Warrnambool); Mason Barr, Tayte McMaster, Sam Wareham (Terang Mortlake); Toby Hellessey, Archie McGrath, Jasper Moore, Oliver Turner (Warrnambool).
