'High demand': Historic building's new lease on life as OzChild moves in

The historic former medical clinic on one of Warrnambool's most prominent corners has been given a major makeover.
Family law service OzChild is behind the transformation and will start operating from the new location this weekend.
The building, on the corner of Liebig Street and Raglan Parade, was first opened as a clinic by Warrnambool doctor Horace Holmes in the early 1900s who used three rooms for surgeries and the remainder as a family home.
It operated as Warrnambool Medical Clinic for decades before the practice was sold and later relocated in October 2022. Ownership of the historic building changed hands in July 2021.
As part of the renovations, the old stables on site have been revamped, ornate cornices and ceilings repaired, and fireplace surrounds and pull light switches retained.
The former doctors' waiting rooms have been transformed into sound-proof mediation rooms. Other rooms will be used for counselling, children's play therapy, meetings and staff offices.
The garden has also been brought back to its former glory.
OzChild hopes to lease a section of the building - which will have its own access point - to a like-minded organisation.
OzChild chief executive officer Dr Lisa Griffiths said the organisation had been supporting families in the region since 2012. "Although our services are still largely undiscovered by many in the area," she said.
"We hope our prominent new location will make it easier for those in search of post-separation support to access the assistance they need.
"We are delighted to have moved into this cherished and charming historic old home."
OzChild western region manager Joe-Anne Nicholas said the new location meant it would be able to provide a better service for families.
"Many staff and most likely clients will be familiar with the site, and would have spent time in the building during its 100-year history, we are thrilled to be calling it home now and look forward to welcoming clients through the doors," she said.
An open day is in the planning for March 2024 to allow the public to get a first-hand look at the transformation.
Ms Nicholas said OzChild employed about 35 staff across the five south-west municipalities with more than 20 working out of the Warrnambool location.
Relocating from their old Jamieson Street site has tripled the amount of space staff have to work from.
"We only had three meeting rooms, now we have eight," she said. "We can actually provide more service, we're more available."
Ms Nicholas said there was "high demand" for its family law service. "Every year there's more demand," she said.
OzChild has also increased the types of services it offers to include such things as parenting services and transition to school services.
"Groups or individuals can come and meet with us and learn about being resilient post-separated parents," she said.
As part of the refurbishment, a kitchen has been installed that can be used by parents and children during contact visits and allows them to cook food together.
"We'll be able to offer children's contact service (CCS) during the week rather than just Friday, Saturday, Sunday because we've got a separate space for it," she said.
But Ms Nicholas said weekends were sometimes the only time parents could meet with their kids. "We have parents come from all over the state and country to see their kids here," she said.
She said they had 600 to 700 referrals a year in family law alone. "It's a busy service," she said.
Its Stepping Stones to School transition program helps about 80 families across the region's five municipalities.
OzChild is funded by the federal government but its Stepping Stones to School is a partnership with other organisations with funding from philanthropic trusts.
Harris and Wood Real Estate's Danny Harris, who leased the building, said it was fitting another service serving the city occupied the building.
"It's good to see an iconic building in Warrnambool being given a new lease on life," Mr Harris said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.