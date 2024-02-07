New Warrnambool electrical business gives back to Country Fire Authority

A new Warrnambool business is dedicated to giving back to the community.
Jaycar Electonics, which opened in November, made a donation to the city's Country Fire Authority on Wednesday.
Mark Clinch, Jacycar's area manager for regional Victoria, said the company "always had a focus of when we go into a new location we give back to the community as much as we can".
"We have six people working here who are all locals and we also back people like the CFA, police, ambulance, Lions clubs - all those community groups," he said.
On Wednesday, Mr Clinch handed over two hand-held radio packs to the Warrnambool CFA.
Fourth lieutenant Matthew Wills said the brigade was extremely grateful for the donation.
"These will come in very handy to us," he said.
Mr Wills said members used hand-held radios to communicate with farmers and truck drivers and their own members used them to communicate while on the fire ground.
"We use them if the crew at the end of the hose can't see the pumper," he said.
"Then if they get in trouble we can help them out."
Mr Wills said some of the brigade's hand-held radios were very old.
"This will be a good upgrade for us," he said,
"Thank you for the support - it's very much appreciated."
The business has a number of products that will help you enjoy creature comforts while camping or on a long car trip.
It has a range of products that will ensure your drinks are kept cold and you have a reliable source of power to make sure you don't miss your favourite footy or cricket match while enjoying the great outdoors.
Mr Clinch said the Warrnambool store opened in November.
"We're always looking for different locations for the business - we're trying to get stores right across Australia and New Zealand," Mr Clinch said.
"We cater to a wide range of customers. Predominantly our business started off with components and electrical - catering for people who want to build their own radios.
"Over the years we have ventured into a number of other products, including one of our biggest selling products, which is the Brass Monkey fridge."
Mr Clinch said these car and caravan fridges were extremely popular.
"Compared to other brands on the market, ours are cheaper and we offer a longer warranty - a three-year warranty," he said.
"We also cater for campers and travellers with solar packages and we have a range of security systems."
Mr Clinch said the security systems were perfect for offering peace of mind while owners are away from home.
"The brands we have don't go back to a monitoring system," he said.
"Up to five or six people can monitor the property from their device.
"If you're going overseas, you can ask your brother, sister, mother or father to monitor things while you're away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.