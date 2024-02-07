The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New Warrnambool electrical business gives back to Country Fire Authority

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 7 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaycar regional Victoria area manager Mark Clinch donates hand-held radios to Matthew Wills from the Warrnambool CFA. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jaycar regional Victoria area manager Mark Clinch donates hand-held radios to Matthew Wills from the Warrnambool CFA. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A new Warrnambool business is dedicated to giving back to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.