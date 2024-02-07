State government commits to fixing pothole-strewn entrance to town

The "atrocious" pothole-strewn entrance to Camperdown has been temporarily patched and a permanent fix is on the way.
It comes after crews from the Department of Transport and Planning in July last year discovered issues with a section of Manifold Street and Princes Highway at the the town's western gateway.
Long stretches of the road remained in rough condition until works began on January 30 as part of the state government's $770 million maintenance blitz. By Tuesday, February 6, the majority of the stretch had been resurfaced.
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein - who previously described the road conditions as "just atrocious" - said the department's executive director for the Barwon South West Michael Bailey briefed the council that same day.
She said Mr Bailey confirmed a permanent fix was on the way within the year.
"It's taken a long time to get it done, but it'll be a great improvement for visitors to our town," Cr Gstrein said.
"There's been a number of people having trouble with rims buckling and tire issues - it's particularly been a concern with caravans and larger vehicles as well.
"So we're looking forward to having the work done as quickly as possible."
