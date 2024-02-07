MP takes calls to support Tasty Plate participants to state parliament

The state government has been asked what funding is available for disability support providers following the sudden closure of Warrnambool's Tasty Plate in January.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said Brophy Family and Youth Services' decision to close the cafe and catering business, which affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants, had deeply affected the community.
"Tasty Plate gave individuals of all abilities the opportunity to participate in society, to feel empowered, to be employed and to contribute, with a successful local cafe that was strongly supported by many," Ms Britnell said in parliament on Tuesday.
She said the community was still reeling from the sudden demise of the operation.
"Since then interested community members have contacted me about what can be done," she said.
"One provider is willing to restart a social enterprise in a similar format to Tasty Plate.
"I know how well this will be received, so I ask: Minister, what state government funding sources are available for Tasty Plate and other south-west coast disability service providers that employ and train participants?"
Ms Britnell's comments come after she and Member for Wannon Dan Tehan asked Brophy to reconsider an offer of a pro-bono review of the operation.
The two said the community needed answers on what led to the business' demise.
