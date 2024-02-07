The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

MP takes calls to support Tasty Plate participants to state parliament

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 7 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for South West Coast spoke about her concerns over the closure of Tasty Plate in parliament on Tuesday.
Member for South West Coast spoke about her concerns over the closure of Tasty Plate in parliament on Tuesday.

The state government has been asked what funding is available for disability support providers following the sudden closure of Warrnambool's Tasty Plate in January.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.