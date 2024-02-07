Council's contentious $1 million flood prevention project now complete

Warrnambool City Council's contentious $1 million flood prevention project has been completed.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason confirmed on February 7 the installation of two underground basins, with a combined capacity greater than the indoor pool at AquaZone, was completed late last week.
The underground storage system beneath Japan Street is expected to prevent minor flooding, capturing and retaining up to 960,000 litres of water before slowly releasing it into the drainage system.
Works started in September 2023 with an estimated completion date of October but the project faced some delays.
Mr Mason said the project had been designed to improve the stormwater system in Japan Street and stop flooding in minor flood events, otherwise known as events up to 50 per cent AEP, and help reduce flooding in moderate events up to five per cent AEP.
AEP stands for annual exceedance probability - or the chance an event will happen in any given year.
A 50 per cent AEP event in Warrnambool would mean 15.8mm of rain in a 90-minute period, or 20mm over three hours.
A downpour on January 7, which saw a record 74.6mm fall at the city's weather station, caused significant flash flooding in Japan Street.
The council drainage upgrade was not complete at the time of the weather event but it wouldn't have made a difference.
Mr Mason said January's storm, as well as one in 2021 were both major events or one per cent AEP events.
"Due to the geography of Japan Street, rain like what was experienced in January this year, as well as in 2021, will inevitably lead to flooding," he said.
"So while major storms may still cause flooding we still see the value in investing in infrastructure to help protect properties from smaller storms which would have otherwise had the potential to cause flooding, and we will continue to look at ways we can reduce the impact of flooding in key areas across the municipality."
In January Japan Street resident Paul Harris told The Standard he felt let down by the project, claiming in a less serious event he would be flooded because the water wouldn't reach the tanks and in a more serious event he would be flooded because the tanks would quickly be overwhelmed.
