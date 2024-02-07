Slow internet speeds no barrier for businesses wanting 'the edge'

One shire is confident its patchy reception and slow internet speeds won't get in the way of businesses harnessing new technologies including AI.
Agriculturally-driven Corangamite Shire has long battled with mobile blackspots and slow internet but is keen to ensure its residents can share in the benefits accessible to those in big cities.
The council's manager of economy and prosperity Katy McMahon said part of that was holding upcoming AI workshops for businesses.
"This workshop is one of the ways Corangamite is encouraging digital innovation and improving skills in our community," she said.
"Technological change is taking off across all industries...it is in businesses' best interests to build digital skills so they can connect with customers and provide responsive services that give them the edge over the competition."
She said potential gaps in infrastructure would "not necessarily" impact on an ability to access those benefits.
"We anticipate that 5G technology and the phasing out of the 3G network will pave the way for business to access fast broadband," Ms McMahon said.
"RFID technology is being accessed by the agricultural and other sectors and is not necessarily reliant on fast internet speed.
"Internet and mobile blackspots remain a concern which council continues to advocate for, especially in rural areas. Local IT companies are providing innovative solutions to address these challenges."
She said the council was also doing its part.
"Council makes regular representations to NBN and telecommunications providers on broadband access and reception, including mobile blackspots," Ms McMahon said.
"Recently, towers have been commissioned at Scotts Creek and Ecklin South. This was made possible with federal government funding. A new tower will also be constructed at Mt Noorat. These towers are owned by Telstra."
The free 'Understanding the Basics of AI' workshop will be held at the Terang Civic Hall from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday, February 21.
