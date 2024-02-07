Behind the stumps: Farmer's frightening form with bat turning heads

A Nirranda master blaster says a shift in mindset has been the catalyst for his golden run of form since Christmas.
Jarryd Walsh has left Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two bowlers sweating after an explosion of brutal knocks for his team.
The Nullaware farmer made 177 from just 115 balls in the first game after Christmas at Bushfield against North Warrnambool Eels before backing it up with 66 from 48 balls against Mortlake and 77 off 49 balls against Spring Creek on the weekend.
Walsh, who is also a two-time premiership football player with Nirranda - one in the seniors and one in the reserves - says little tweaks in his game had paid off.
"It's working for me at the moment, so hopefully it can keep working," he said.
"I'm picking the balls a lot better, my shot selection was pretty bad in the first half of the year. I've fixed that up and picked which balls I need to go for, so it's paid dividends.
"It's just been a bit of a mental adjustment, knowing I do have time to bat all day but if there's a bad ball, cash in and put the pressure back on the bowlers.
"I got put back to number five from opening too and that's worked wonders for me."
Walsh said his century against the Eels - his second senior century - was just one of those days where everything aligned.
"I hit them pretty cleanly that day. It was really hot, probably 34 or 35 out at Bushfield and there wasn't much wind around," he said.
"It was a scorcher but my teammates really helped me out, gave me the strike and allowed me to get the runs."
But the century wasn't without some ironic controversy after years of playing one-day cricket.
Walsh batted with coloured pads and wore whites on the day, raising eyebrows along the way.
"I had to go buy white pads after 177, it was a bit of a debacle actually," he said with a laugh.
"The league actually sent out an email and I went and bought the white pads after the game, but I do like two-day cricket over the Twenty20 and one-day stuff to be honest.
"It's a good change, I hope it's here to stay, I enjoy the challenge of keeping teams in for the long haul."
With two games to go before finals and the Knights sitting seventh on the table, Walsh said the group was confident of breaking through.
"As a group we've gelled after Christmas, just in terms of little tweaks we've been making and what works best for us,' he said.
"Just little changes in our fielding, batting and bowling has worked.
"Coming into the finals, between four and eight anyone can be in that top tier so the next two games of cricket are so crucial.
"The belief is there, we're all ready to get going."
Future on display
North Warrnambool Eels president Jamie Harry has called on the community to support the league's final round of matches before finals in the WDCA Under 11 West competition.
The Eels are hosting a family-friendly morning at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Sunday, February 11 with a range of activities as all 10 teams in the division play their matches at the venue from 9am onwards, with the last games to begin at 10.45am.
Harry said it would be a welcome sight to see plenty of support for the "future of Warrnambool cricket" before the end of the season.
There will be a "bowl-off" for the kids with two new cricket bats up for grabs, plus a range of food and other activities.
"We have a great following from families each Sunday morning watching our future talent play the game they love," he said.
"We want to see as many of them out there on the ground encouraging the kids and creating a bit of a buzz. This day is not only about promoting our club but more about encouraging all kids to continue playing this great game."
League in talks about rep match
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is exploring the option of playing an additional women's representative match against Colac after the season has ended.
The Warrnambool side went down to Hamilton on Sunday, February 4 at Pedrina Park but coach Jason Elliott confirmed the league was in talks to play another game.
"There are talks and there's stuff in the works for that to happen," he said.
"It would be good for the group to be given another opportunity. It would be an excellent thing for women's cricket in Warrnambool."
Celebration time
The Northern Raiders are holding their annual Purnim and Grassmere past players day on Saturday, February 17.
The Purnim-based club will host West Warrnambool at Rodger Henderson Oval in what could be a crucial day for the club's division one finals chances. The day will also incorporate the Raiders' sponsors' appreciation plus the club's annual draw from 8pm that evening.
SWC Team of the Week
John Reed (Camperdown) 99; Simon Baker (Bookaar) 77; Matthew Kemp (Cobden) 50; Johno Benallack (Cobden) 58; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 50* and 1-28; Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown) 55*; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 49*; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 3-16; Henry Moyle (Boorcan) 4-48; James O'Neill (Camperdown) 3-20; Finn Tolland (Pomborneit) 4-21
WDCA Team of the Week
Chamika Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church) 68 and 2-47; Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure) 55 and 1-45; Corey Rounds (Mortlake) 61; Jack Lehmann (Mortlake) 5-32 and 57; Jacob Hetherington (Nestles) 133 and 4-33; Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 55, 19 and 1-6; Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool) 67; Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 4-55, 28 and 2-25; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 6-25, 35 and 1-52; Matt Petherick (Merrivale) 7-56; Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels) 7-29
