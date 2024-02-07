The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Behind the stumps: Farmer's frightening form with bat turning heads

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
February 7 2024 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's Jarryd Walsh makes his way off the ground after making 177 just after Christmas. Picture supplied
Nirranda's Jarryd Walsh makes his way off the ground after making 177 just after Christmas. Picture supplied

A Nirranda master blaster says a shift in mindset has been the catalyst for his golden run of form since Christmas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.