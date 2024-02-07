'Forced upon us': Could the rise of AI replace staff at council?

There's a risk the rise of artificial intelligence could replace staff at Warrnambool City Council but to get ahead of the issue it is leading the charge by being among the first to develop a new policy.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said artificial intelligence was a huge issue facing society.
"We are starting to see impacts on council activities," he said.
In an "innovative" move to "get in front" of the issue, the council drafted an AI policy which was unanimously adopted by councillors on Monday February 5, 2024 to provide guidance on the use of AI.
But given it was a "rapidly changing" issue, Mr Mason said the policy would probably have to be updated yearly.
Cr Debbie Arnott said it was important to have guidelines so the council approached AI legally, ethically and to community standards.
"AI is a part of our lives now," she said. "It is an industry that is evolving, probably more quickly than what we can actually grasp.
"We are already using artificial intelligence in our every day lives."
Cr Arnott said there were great benefits that could be gained from using artificial intelligence properly but there were also risks.
"Some of those risks could be staff displacement, costs, data risks and things like that," she said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the new policy was a "step in the right direction".
"It can help with operating more efficiently and effectively when used in the right way and for the right scenarios," she said.
"Obviously there are ethical questions to consider. There are... security and safety questions.
"It is, however, a new technology and it's a new tool for council to use."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said AI was being "forced upon us" but there were risks.
"There are risks involved in staff displacement," he said.
"It makes perfect sense that we have a policy that I don't doubt we'll be changing year to year."
Mayor Ben Blain said he was excited Warrnambool was one of the leaders and one of the first councils to adopt an AI policy.
"With the use of so many online services now like ChatGP and other AI services, they're going to continue to evolve," Cr Blain said.
"It is important that even if you are using those AI programs or services that the user is still held to account and that's something that this policy does.
"The human user is still accountable for what goes out.
"It's great to see Warrnambool leading in this."
