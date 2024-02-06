Accused man with 'unhealthy appetite for guns' back in police custody

A Warrnambool man previously described as having an "unhealthy appetite" for guns is back in custody charged with firearm-related offences.
The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged by Warrnambool police and is expected to face the city's courthouse for a bail/remand hearing on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
A police spokesman said the accused man's charges related to the possession and manufacturing of firearms.
In April 2023 a magistrate who granted the man bail on unrelated offences said he was young with strong family and community support, including the Court Integrated Services Program.
But he said the man had an "unhealthy appetite for firearms, whether imitation or otherwise".
The man was released on bail at the time with strict conditions, including he not possess a firearm, not use drugs and not drive.
