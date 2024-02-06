The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cars collide after driver heads in wrong direction on Raglan Parade

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 7 2024 - 8:21am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Banyan Street and Raglan Parade. Picture file
Warrnambool's Banyan Street and Raglan Parade. Picture file

Two cars collided early on Wednesday, February 7, after a motorist allegedly turned onto the wrong side of Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.