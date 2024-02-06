Cars collide after driver heads in wrong direction on Raglan Parade

Two cars collided early on Wednesday, February 7, after a motorist allegedly turned onto the wrong side of Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Jim Beaumont said police were called to the scene of the crash near Banyan Street at 6.18am.
"It is believed one car pulled out onto Raglan Parade and drove in the wrong direction," he said.
"That driver, who was not local to the area, has collided with another car."
Sergeant Beaumont said fortunately there were no injuries and the damage to both vehicles was not significant.
But he said it came as an "early morning learning for everyone".
"If drivers aren't familiar to an area it is extra important to slow down, take extra care and pay more attention to road signs and signals," he said.
